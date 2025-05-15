Developing Story

One Terrorist Killed in Tral Encounter ,Operation Continues

Picture: Mir Zeeshan

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Nadar Lorgam in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Thursday.

A top police officer told GNS that one terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation. However identity of the slain terrorist will be ascertained once the operation is over.

Earlier, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Nadar Lorgam.

Pertinently, on Tuesday operational Commander of LeT Shahid Kuttay along with two other terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian.(GNS)

