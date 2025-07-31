“One of the nicest places I’ve run”, CM Omar praises Sabarmati riverfront 

Breaking

CM Omar praises Sabarmati riverfront 

RK Online Desk
Photo/X@OmarAbdullah

In a post on X, CM Omar Abdullah wrote, “While in #Ahmedabad for a tourism event I took advantage of being here to get my morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade. It’s one of the nicest places I’ve been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners. I even managed to run past the amazing Atal Foot Bridge.”

