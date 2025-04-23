‘One Nation, One Election’ a path-breaking reform: Anurag Thakur

Srinagar, Apr 22: Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday voiced strong support for the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, describing it as a transformative reform that promises to streamline governance and boost the national economy.

Speaking at the BJP District office here, Thakur said simultaneous elections across the nation would conserve valuable administrative resources and minimise disruptions caused by the repeated imposition of the Model Code of Conduct.

His remarks came during an interactive session attended by key BJP leaders, including Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organisation) of J&K BJP, and Srinagar District President Adv Sheikh Salman, among others.

Thakur outlined the potential benefits of the bill, saying it would pave the way for uninterrupted governance and facilitate the timely implementation of developmental projects.

Criticising the opposition, the BJP leader slammed the Congress party for its “inconsistencies” on critical national issues like Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He accused the party of destabilising democratic institutions from 1952 to 1967 by toppling elected governments, thereby obstructing the possibility of unified elections.

The former Union Minister also addressed the security situation in J&K, vehemently condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 27 civilians dead, primarily targeting tourists.

“The Modi government maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism,” he said, , adding that the government would take decisive retaliatory actions against such acts of violence.

Thakur revealed that the Joint Parliamentary Committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’ is set to begin its outreach and consultations with various states starting May 17. The committee’s initial visits will include Maharashtra, followed by Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, and Punjab, aiming to engage stakeholders across sectors in a transparent and participatory dialogue regarding the bill.