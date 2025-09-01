One more arrest made in Awantipora theft case: Police

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 31: During the investigation of a case registered under FIR No. 180/2025 at Police Station Awantipora, related to the theft of bat clefts, Awantipora Police had earlier recovered 200 stolen bat clefts and arrested one suspect, Javid Ahmad Rather, son of Ali Mohammed Rather of Kunjipora, Pulwama.In the course of further investigation, a police team led by Incharge Police Post Toll Plaza SI Ishfaq Ahmad, utilising modern techniques including CCTV footage analysis from various locations, identified and arrested another suspect, Sajad Ahmad Ganie, son of Gh Hassan Ganie of Pathan, Pulwama, involved in the case, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here. “On his disclosure, 1,780 additional bat clefts were recovered from different locations, bringing the total recoveries to 1,980 clefts,” the spokesperson said, adding that the vehicle used in the commission of the crime, bearing registration number JK18D-5938, has also been seized.”Police Awantipora reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding life and property. The force urges citizens to remain vigilant and promptly share any information regarding suspicious activities to help curb anti-social elements effectively,” the statement said.