One killed, two others injured in Uri Road Accident

Atleast one person was killed while as two others were injured in a road accident in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that a tractor met with an accident at Dachi Bagratoo resulting in injury to three person.

All the injured were shifted to SDH Uri, where one of the injured was declared brought dead, while other two injured were shifted to GMC Baramulla for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Abid Hussain(26) son of Khani Zaman resident of Dachi. The two injured have been identified as Iklaq(22) and Abdul Razak (27) Both sons of Azmullatah.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the accident.(GNS)