One killed, another injured in Shalteng Road Accident

Arif Khan
Arif Khan - Online Editor
1 Min Read

A fatal road accident during the intervening night of June 28 and 29 at Shalteng Chowk claimed one life and left another person injured.

Police officials confirmed that two individuals, identified as Mohd Ashraf Malla and Ajaz Ahmad Dar—both residents of Shahgund, Hajin in Bandipora district—sustained critical injuries in the mishap. The duo was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Ajaz Ahmad Dar, aged around 40, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police Station Parimpora has registered a case under FIR No. 58/2025, invoking sections 125A and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Authorities have extended their condolences to the family of the deceased and reiterated their appeal to motorists to drive responsibly, especially during night hours.

