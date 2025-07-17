BreakingKashmir

One Killed, another injured In Pahalgam road accident

1 Min Read

One person was killed while as another was injured in a road accident in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that today at Lidroo Pahalgam link road, a Innova vehicle bearing registration number JK03M-8330 lost its control and turned turtle.

In this incident, driver and a co-passenger were injured, both where shifted to SDH Pahalgam where one of the injured namely Urjeel Singh son of Trilok Singh resident of Nigeenpora Tral was declared brought dead. Whereas driver namely Manjeet Singh son of Joginder Singh resident of Nowgam Singhpora was referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

