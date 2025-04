One person lost his life and another sustained injuries after a tractor plunged into a deep gorge in the Duban area of Onagam in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday.

An official that the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Malangam village of Bandipora.

The injured, Bilal Ahmad from Quil, Bandipora, was immediately shifted to a local medical facility and later referred to district Hospital for advanced treatment—(KNO)