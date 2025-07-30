One Killed, 49 Injured in Handwara Road Accident

Handwara, July 30: A government school teacher lost his life and 49 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus met with an accident in the Upper Rajwar area of Handwara on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the bus, which was en route to Upper Rajwar, skidded off the road around 9:15 AM, resulting in a fatal crash. The deceased has been identified as a government teacher, though his name was not immediately disclosed.

Soon after the incident, a major rescue operation was launched by the civil and police administration to evacuate the injured and shift them to nearby hospitals.

According to Tehsildar Handwara Zeeshan Khan, 34 injured persons are receiving treatment at the Associated Hospital GMC Handwara, while 15 others are being treated at the Primary Health Centre in Zachaldara.