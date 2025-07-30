BreakingKashmir

One Killed, 49 Injured in Handwara Road Accident

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
1 Min Read

Handwara, July 30: A government school teacher lost his life and 49 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus met with an accident in the Upper Rajwar area of Handwara on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the bus, which was en route to Upper Rajwar, skidded off the road around 9:15 AM, resulting in a fatal crash. The deceased has been identified as a government teacher, though his name was not immediately disclosed.

Soon after the incident, a major rescue operation was launched by the civil and police administration to evacuate the injured and shift them to nearby hospitals.

According to Tehsildar Handwara Zeeshan Khan, 34 injured persons are receiving treatment at the Associated Hospital GMC Handwara, while 15 others are being treated at the Primary Health Centre in Zachaldara.

 

POJK part of J&K identity: Tarun Chugh
EAM Jaishankar meets Australian Intelligence chief Andrew Shearer on sidelines of Raisina Dialogue
Our soldiers were being killed under “coward Congress government”: MP CM Mohan Yadav in J&K
India reports 2,994 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Experts at SKUAST-K prog ask farmers to adopt newer technologies
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom is a Senior Correspondent at Rising Kashmir, covering crime, tourism, sports, and various social issues across Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his accurate and ground-based reporting, he highlights stories that matter to people.
Previous Article Humanitarian aid is beyond politics, conflicts: India reiterates for immediate ceasefire, dialogue and diplomacy amid Israel-Palestine conflict
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Humanitarian aid is beyond politics, conflicts: India reiterates for immediate ceasefire, dialogue and diplomacy amid Israel-Palestine conflict
Breaking National World
All Educational Institutions Closed in Poonch and Rajouri Due to Adverse Weather Conditions
Breaking Education Jammu and Kashmir News
Handwara Bus Accident: Teacher killed, 9 Injured
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Operation Mahadev
Editorial