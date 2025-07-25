BreakingWorld

One in every five children in Gaza suffers from malnutrition: UNRWA

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
Representational image

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that one in every five children is malnourished in Gaza City as cases increase every day.

“Most children our teams are seeing are emaciated, weak and at high risk of dying if they don’t get the treatment they urgently need. More than 100 people, the vast majority of them children, have reportedly died of hunger,” Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, said.

He added that parents are too hungry to care for their children, “those who reach UNRWA clinics don’t have the energy, food, or means to follow medical advice.”

This deepening crisis is affecting everyone, including those trying to save lives in the war-torn enclave.

“UNRWA frontline health workers, are surviving on one small meal a day, often just lentils, if at all. They are increasingly fainting from hunger while at work. When caretakers cannot find enough to eat, the entire humanitarian system is collapsing,” he stated.

Lazzarini called on humanitarian partners to bring unrestricted and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

“We, at UNRWA, have the equivalent of 6,000 loaded trucks of food and medical supplies in Jordan and Egypt,” he said. (ANI/WAM)

T20 WC: ICC announces match officials for title clash between England and Pakistan
Reasi gets Rs 42 Crore project for promotion of round the year Mushroom Cultivation
Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging notification allowing Sikhs to carry Kirpan on flights
Cooperative movement has opened paths to prosperity for farmers in entire country: Rajnath Singh
Li Shangfu to attend SCO meet in India from April 27-28, confirms China’s Defence Ministry
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ACB arrests Patwari for accepting bribe in Jammu
Next Article Minor girl dies en-route to SKIMS after GMC Doda surgery; father alleges negligence, hospital denies
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Don’t Mistake Our Silence for Weakness: Dy CM Surinder Choudhry
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Savarkar: SC extends stay on summons in case
Breaking National
CM Omar Chairs Board Meeting of J&K Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Exclusive Interview with Junaid Qureshi – Director of EFSAS & Columnist for Rising Kashmir.
SEO Video