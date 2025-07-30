One Dead , Two Injured After Tree Fell Over Them In South Kashmir’s Anantnag

One Person was killed while two others injured after a Deodar tree fell over them in Sheikhpora area of Sallar in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wedneday.

Officials told GNS that this afternoon, a Deodar tree fell on a shed at Sheikhpora Sallar, resulting instant death of a one person and several others were injured.

All the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Basharat Ahmad Shah resident of Shiekpora Sallar.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)