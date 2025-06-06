BreakingKashmir

One Dead, Four Injured in Road Accident Near Srinagar’s Nehru Park 

Agencies
A 30-year-old man from Srinagar lost his life and four others sustained injuries late Thursday night in an accident on Boulevard Road here.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Danish Ahmed of Harwan died after suffering critical injuries when two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK01AQ-9509 and JK05K-4404 had an head on collision near Nehru Park.

Other injured were identified as Parvais Mir, son of Mohammad Afzal, resident of Baramulla; Amir Wani, son of Abdul Rashid Wani, resident of Bandipora; Yasir Ahmad Khan, son of Abdul Hamid, resident of Pattan; and Abid Hassan, son of Ghulam Hassan, resident of Wahdatpora Budgam.

They are undergoing treatment in the hospital and their condition is stable, the official added.

Meanwhile, Police have taken up the investigations and more details are awaited—(KNO)

