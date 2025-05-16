One Dead, Another injured in Road Accident in J&K’s Poonch 

Atleast one person was killed while as another was injured after a Tata mobile rolled down in Kalaban Mendhar area of Poonch district on Friday.

Officials told GNS that a Tata mobile bearing registration number JK12B-5756 lost its control and rolled down resulting on spot death of a person and injury to another.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Yasir Khan(27) son of Munshi Khan resident of Pathanaterer. And the injured has been identified as Shah Mir Hussain son of Arif Hussain Shah. The injured has been shifted to SDH Mendhar for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)