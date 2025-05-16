Breaking

One Dead, Another injured in Road Accident in J&K’s Poonch 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Atleast one person was killed while as another was injured after a Tata mobile rolled down in Kalaban Mendhar area of Poonch district on Friday.

Officials told GNS that a Tata mobile bearing registration number JK12B-5756 lost its control and rolled down resulting on spot death of a person and injury to another.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Yasir Khan(27) son of Munshi Khan resident of Pathanaterer. And the injured has been identified as Shah Mir Hussain son of Arif Hussain Shah. The injured has been shifted to SDH Mendhar for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

Next meeting of JPC on Waqf Bill to be held on January 27
Weather Vagaries Force Authorities to Close Sinthan & Margan Passes for All Sorts of Movement Till May 9
Sham-e Ghazal organised by JKAACL in memory of Dr O.P Sharma –Sarthi
DC Srinagar visits Indian Institute of Carpet Technology
India will take lead in 6G: Telecom Minister Vaishnaw
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Explore Palghar: A Blend of History, Culture, and Scenic Beauty
Next Article Three LeT terror associates arrested in Budgam: Police 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

ACB registers Case against Teacher, Contractor and others for misappropriation of funds
Breaking
Javed Rana visits LoC Villages in Mankote sector of Poonch district
Breaking
‘Public concerns need redressal with sincerity and urgency’: CM Omar Abdullah 
Breaking
“I’ll rise above gutter”: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti spar over Tulbul Navigation Project
Breaking