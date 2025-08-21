BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

One Dead, 35 Injured In Samba Road Accident

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

Atleast one pilgrim was killed while thirty five others were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident at Jatla area of Samba district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that a bus bearing registration number UP81BT carrying pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine met with an accident near Jatla area.

In this incident, one pilgrim was killed and thirty five others were injured. All the injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where from 6 were shifted to AIIMS.

The deceased has been identified as Kripal@Iqbal(31) son of Harban resident of Rukhalu UP and the injured have been identified as Phool Kumar s/o Narine singh, Om Kala w/o Umesh, Ram Singh s/o Harpul Singh, Bala w/o Rum Singh, Kajal d/o Dal Chan, Rakesh Kumar s/o Khema, Pushpa d/o Khema, Ompal s/o Chander Singh, Mavasi s/o Birja, Nambir s/o Roshan, Jaipal s/o Yadram, Sobram s/o Yashpaul Singh, Reena w/o Mukesh, Suraj s/o Mukesh, Mukesh s/o Ramesh, Arti d/o Sheeshpal, Ramvati w/o Satpal, Rinku s/o satpal, Uadal Singh s/o Devi Sahay, Nirmal w/o Rinku, Ashok s/o Nathu Singh, Kaushal w/o Ashok, Dushant singh s/o Rum Aingh, Aimpushpinder s/o Ramesh, Bhagwan Say s/o Jai Ram, Khoof Chand s/o Rampal, Gajraj s/o Harwan Say, Vijender s/o Bhagwan Say, Rajinder s/o Omprakash (Driver) R/o Khurja Bulandsher, Poonam w/o Dev Raj, Shivam s/o Mukesh and Om Vati all are Amroha state of UP.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

Div Com reviews progress on Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme of Greater Srinagar
CM Omar Inspects Ongoing Development of Tawi River Front Project in Jammu 
DDC Chairperson concludes three-day tour to Block Chenani, Basantgarh
Secretary Yellen to travel to India for G20 Leaders’ Summit: US
Parliament 2024 Winter Session: Both Houses adjourned, to meet again on Wednesday
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Amid Trump’s tariffs, Jaishankar encourages Russian companies to engage “more intensively” with India
Next Article CM Omar Expresses Grief Over Tragic Bus Accident in Samba Carrying Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India surpasses China in smartphone exports to US
Breaking Business National
“Harmful impact can be contained and reduced”: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines goals of Online Gaming Bill 2025
Breaking National
Amit Shah to move motion in Rajya Sabha to send three key bills to Joint Committee
Breaking National
CM Omar Expresses Grief Over Tragic Bus Accident in Samba Carrying Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News