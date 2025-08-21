One Dead, 35 Injured In Samba Road Accident

Atleast one pilgrim was killed while thirty five others were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident at Jatla area of Samba district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that a bus bearing registration number UP81BT carrying pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine met with an accident near Jatla area.

In this incident, one pilgrim was killed and thirty five others were injured. All the injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where from 6 were shifted to AIIMS.

The deceased has been identified as Kripal@Iqbal(31) son of Harban resident of Rukhalu UP and the injured have been identified as Phool Kumar s/o Narine singh, Om Kala w/o Umesh, Ram Singh s/o Harpul Singh, Bala w/o Rum Singh, Kajal d/o Dal Chan, Rakesh Kumar s/o Khema, Pushpa d/o Khema, Ompal s/o Chander Singh, Mavasi s/o Birja, Nambir s/o Roshan, Jaipal s/o Yadram, Sobram s/o Yashpaul Singh, Reena w/o Mukesh, Suraj s/o Mukesh, Mukesh s/o Ramesh, Arti d/o Sheeshpal, Ramvati w/o Satpal, Rinku s/o satpal, Uadal Singh s/o Devi Sahay, Nirmal w/o Rinku, Ashok s/o Nathu Singh, Kaushal w/o Ashok, Dushant singh s/o Rum Aingh, Aimpushpinder s/o Ramesh, Bhagwan Say s/o Jai Ram, Khoof Chand s/o Rampal, Gajraj s/o Harwan Say, Vijender s/o Bhagwan Say, Rajinder s/o Omprakash (Driver) R/o Khurja Bulandsher, Poonam w/o Dev Raj, Shivam s/o Mukesh and Om Vati all are Amroha state of UP.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)