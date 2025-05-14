Omar-led Govt committed for holistic development of every section of society across J&K: Sakeena Itoo

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today inaugurated the Outpatient Department (OPD), AYUSH & Wellness Centre and several other critical sections of the Trauma Hospital at Bijbehara here.

Addressing a large gathering on the occasion, Sakeena Itoo maintained that the present government led by Omar Abdullah is committed for the holistic development of every sector and section of the society across Jammu and Kashmir. “This Government has been formed by the vote and trust of people and, as such, we are committed to work tirelessly for the welfare and development of our people”, Sakeena stated.

“The report card of our last seven months of governance reflects that Jammu and Kashmir is back on the track of development in every sector, be it health, education or other social sectors”, she added.

The Minister further said that the medical infrastructure is being upgraded across J&K besides an ample push has also been given for recruitment of medical officers as well as other paramedical staff. “In the last few months this government recruited more than three hundred doctors and posted them in required areas to uplift the medical care facilities”, Sakeena said. She added that a large number of doctors were also posted in rural areas to strengthen the medical care services from grassroots level, which is core objective of present Omar Abdullah led government.

On the occasion, the Minister advised the people to take best utilisation of this newly established Ayush and Wellness Centre for their well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri submitted a detailed memorandum concerning various developmental needs related to the health and education sectors in his constituency.

The Minister assured him that these demands would be taken up with urgency and fulfilled on a priority basis.

After the inauguration ceremony, Sakeena Itoo also took a detailed round of the Trauma Hospital and assessed its functioning. She interacted with doctors and other staff, emphasising on the availability of all critical care equipments and other medicines. She highlighted that this hospital is very vital during emergencies as it is situated on the sidelines of National Highway.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag briefed the Minister about the range of facilities now available in the upgraded sections of the hospital. He briefed the Minister about current infrastructure, manpower deployment and services.

Later, the Minister also visited the Government Degree College (GDC) Bijbehara and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Bijbehara, where she conducted a comprehensive review of the existing infrastructure, academic environment and faculty positions. She personally interacted with the students and enquired about their academic needs and institutional requirements. The students on the occasion shared suggestions and concerns with the Minister.

While interacting with them, Sakeena Itoo assured the students that their issues would be addressed promptly.

Interacting with the faculty during the visit, the Minister stressed on the importance of quality education and underlined the government’s approach on upgrading both physical and academic facilities in educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.

Among others, the Minister was accompanied by a MLA, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri; Director Colleges, Director Social Welfare, Kashmir, Director School Education Kashmir, Director AYUSH, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag, Medical Superintendent and other senior officers from Health, Social Welfare and Education departments.