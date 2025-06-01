Omar govt striving to ‘restore lost dev momentum’ in J&K: Dr Farooq

Srinagar, May 31: “The National Conference is committed to restoring the lost developmental momentum in Jammu and Kashmir,” the party president, Dr Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday.

Addressing a daylong women’s wing provincial meeting at the party headquarters, Dr Abdullah highlighted the “setbacks the region suffered during years of undemocratic rule and bureaucratic stagnation”. “The current democratic government led by Omar Abdullah is actively working to undo the damage caused by past inefficiencies,” he said.

The meeting, according to a party statement issued here, was convened by the NC’s State Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous. Provincial President Er Sabiya Qadri also addressed the functionaries.

Dr Farooq, in his address, underscored the pressing need for inclusive governance, prioritising women’s empowerment and ensuring that the voices of marginalised communities are heard loud and clear. “The Omar Abdullah-led government is focused on rebuilding a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir, one that fosters both economic and social growth by actively addressing the developmental roadblocks that have hindered our progress for far too long. A change in direction is not just necessary – it is essential,” he said.

Addressing the participants, the NC Chief praised the role of women in the region’s political landscape, calling them the backbone of society. “Our women are not just pillars of strength; they are catalysts for change. As leaders in their homes and communities, their empowerment is directly tied to the overall progress of Jammu and Kashmir. We in NC are ensuring that they are given the tools and opportunities to lead, thrive, and shape the future of our region,” he said.

The former chief minister further highlighted the National Conference’s dedication to a “just, equitable and prosperous future for all, where no citizen is left behind, and where governance is transparent, responsive, and truly democratic”.

The event was attended by party leaders including Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Showkat Ahmad Mir, Provincial Secretary Syed Tawqeer Ahmad, Provincial Vice President Salman Ali Sagar, Won’s Wing Provincial Secretary Aisha Ji and women’s wing functionaries, who pledged to further strengthen the party’s vision of unity and progress for the region.

Shameema Firdous, in her address, lauded the “visionary” budgetary allocations made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for the upliftment of women in Jammu and Kashmir. She emphasised how Omar Abdullah’s tenure “marked a turning point in the region’s approach to women’s empowerment, with initiatives aimed at creating a more inclusive and progressive society”.

Firdous praised the CM’s “far-sighted” policies, which, she said, prioritised the socio-economic development of women through a combination of education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and skill development initiatives.

Er Sabiya Qadri spoke about the “tangible, positive changes” that have taken place on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir since the democratic government led by Omar Abdullah came into power.