Omar govt ‘failed to revive’ Kashmir’s tourism sector, says BJP’s Thakur

Calls for long-term policy

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 07: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur on Thursday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of failing to revive the tourism sector during his tenure, claiming that the industry today is on “crutches” and urgently needs a comprehensive, long-term policy to bring it back to life.“Tourism in Kashmir is on crutches and crying for serious attention,” Thakur said in a statement issued here. “It’s time the government formulates a structured and sustainable tourism policy to ensure long-term revival and growth of this vital sector.”He accused the National Conference-led government, under Omar Abdullah, of wasting a full term without taking meaningful steps to modernise or promote the tourism industry.“Omar Abdullah had every opportunity to uplift the sector, but his tenure was marked by policy paralysis and a lack of vision. No concrete steps were taken to promote or modernise tourism infrastructure,” he alleged.Highlighting the untapped potential of destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and heritage zones in Srinagar, the BJP spokesperson said, “These sites continue to suffer from poor planning, lack of investment, and absence of promotional strategy.”He added, “Tourism is the backbone of our economy. It’s not just about natural beauty—it’s about jobs, revenue, and international image. A serious, inclusive policy is the need of the hour.”Thakur urged the present administration to take immediate action by involving stakeholders, enhancing infrastructure, encouraging public-private partnerships, and launching aggressive promotion to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s status as a premier global tourist destination.

