Omar govt committed to transforming education in J&K: MLA Tanvir

Srinagar, Aug 22: Reaffirming the government’s commitment to revolutionising the education sector in Jammu & Kashmir,National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq on Friday said the Omar Abdullah-led government is striving hard to bring the education system back on track and upgrade it to meet the demands of a fast-changing, technology-driven world.

Speaking at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art auditorium at Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI), Srinagar, Tanvir said, “This new facility will provide school children with a platform to showcase their talents in arts, performances, and more.”The event was graced by Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Wani, Principal R.A. Kathjoo, President Private Schools Association G.N. War, and other prominent educationists and civil society members, according to a party statement issued here.Congratulating the GVEI management, Tanvir praised students for their performances and reiterated his full support to all educational institutions in the Zadibal constituency. “Education is a top priority for Omar Abdullah’s government. Recognising the changing global pedagogy, he has taken bold steps to ensure J&K doesn’t lag behind,” he said.The MLA highlighted the Omar-led government’s historic allocation of Rs 1,388.97 crore for education in the budget, marking an increase of Rs 242.75 crore. “This reflects a transformative vision focusing on early childhood education, school infrastructure, higher education reform, and legal education excellence,” he added.The NC Chief Spokesperson talked about several major initiatives undertaken by the Omar-led government, including the establishment of 15,000 pre-primary schools targeting enrolment of 1.80 lakh children, 600 ICT Labs, 2,000 Smart Classrooms, and 500 Tinkering Labs to promote digital learning and innovation.

He said that 46,000 out-of-school children have been identified and mainstreamed, with a special focus on girl child education and teacher accountability.Among the most ambitious initiatives of the Omar-led government is the “J&K K-12: One Campus, One Future” project, which aims to upgrade 40 government higher secondary schools, one boys’ and one girls’ school per district, into fully integrated K-12 campuses, Sadiq said. “With Rs 180 crore allocated, this project will feature smart classrooms, vocational labs, modern sports facilities, and improved sanitation.”

For higher education, he said the NC government is pushing full implementation of the NEP 2020, including the rollout of four-year undergraduate programmes, improved infrastructure in degree colleges, and 600 new seats in polytechnic colleges. “A new policy is also underway to attract private investment, allowing reputed universities to establish satellite campuses in J&K, aimed at boosting educational access and employment opportunities for the youth,” the MLA added.”These bold, future-focused reforms reflect the government’s unwavering dedication to building a robust, inclusive, and modern education system in Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.