Omar govt committed to safeguarding tribal communities’ rights: Minister Rana

Jammu, Apr 12: Minister for Forest, Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana on Saturday said the Omar Abdullah-led government is committed to ensuring inclusive growth, safeguarding the rights of tribal communities, and delivering essential services with efficiency.

He announced Rs 1 crore for the construction of a Multi-Purpose Marketing Asset in Nagrota Constituency, in a major boost to rural infrastructure and youth empowerment.

The announcement was made during a well-attended public meeting at Village Panj Garain in Dansal Block of Nagrota. The meeting was held under the chairmanship DDC Member Dansal, Shameem Begum, and witnessed participation from key National Conference leaders including senior leader and former minister Ajay Sadhotra, Provincial President JKNC Adv Rattan Lal Gupta, BDC Chairman Ch Rehmet Ali, Thoru Ram, Saraj Din, Balwant Singh and Neetu Jamwal Block Presidents.

BDC Chairman Rehmet, DDC Shameem Begum Block Presidents Thoru Ram and Saraj Din apprised the senior leadership of the pressing issues faced by the people due to lack of interest of earlier government, including poor water supply, forest clearance delays, and challenges in tribal affairs.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Rana assured the people that their long-pending demands for improved water supply would be fulfilled under the Jal Shakti schemes, with efforts underway to provide 24×7 drinking water to every household in the region.

The minister assured that issues related to forest clearances and tribal rights would be taken up on a priority basis, reaffirming the government’s dedication to protecting the interests of marginalised and forest-dwelling populations.

Highlighting his vision for the constituency, Rana announced the allocation of Rs 1 crore for the construction of a Multi-Purpose Marketing Asset in Nagrota Constituency, which he said would serve as a game-changer for the local economy. “This initiative will create employment avenues, especially for the youth, by promoting entrepreneurship and providing a platform for marketing local produce and goods,” he said. “Our mission is to make Nagrota a model constituency. Every sector will witness equitable development and youth will be at the centre of all our planning.”

Addressing the gathering, NC leader Ajay Sadhotra expressed strong resentment over the delay in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He criticised the dual power structure and termed it a major hurdle in effective governance.

Provincial President Adv. Rattan Lal Gupta, in his address, stressed the importance of maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood. He said the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference is fully committed to safeguarding the identity, dignity, and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gupta urged the National Conference workers to gear up all organisational units at the grassroots level for Panchayat and local bodies’ elections.