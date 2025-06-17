Omar govt actively working for J&K’s inclusive dev: Dr Farooq

Srinagar, Jun 16: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday interacted with party office bearers and a series of delegations at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha here.

During the interaction, he took stock of grassroots-level concerns and received feedback on public issues from different regions, the party said in a statement issued here

Dr Farooq lauded the efforts of Omar Abdullah-led leadership, saying that the government is actively working towards building a prosperous and inclusive future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through pro-people initiatives, welfarism and equitable development.

“The party remains steadfast in its commitment to represent the voice of the people and to uphold their rights and aspirations,” the NC chief said. He urged party functionaries to strengthen their engagement with the public and play a proactive role in highlighting developmental needs.

The delegations thanked him for his continued outreach and leadership, and assured him of their support in strengthening the party at all levels, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Peerzada Bashir Ahmad, former Imam Khateeb of Haji Masjid, Maisuma, Srinagar, and retired Section Officer from the Office of the Accountant General, Srinagar.

In his condolence message, Dr Farooq described late Peerzada Bashir Ahmad as a pious and respected figure, who was deeply rooted in his faith and known for his dedication to public service. He highlighted the late Shah’s significant role in guiding the local community through his religious leadership and his years of service in the civil sector with honesty and diligence.

The NC president extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. “May Almighty Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat and give strength to the family in this hour of grief,” he said.