“Omar Abdullah Reviving ‘Politics of Graves’ to Stoke Unrest and Stay Politically Relevant”: Altaf Thakur

Says July 13 not Martyrs' Day but a dark chapter of communal violence against Kashmiri Pandits

RK Online Desk
3 Min Read

Srinagar, July 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur on Monday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the National Conference, accusing them of reviving “divisive and dangerous politics” under the garb of commemorating July 13.

“Omar Abdullah is shamelessly indulging in the politics of graves just to remain politically relevant. By glorifying the events of 1931, he is whitewashing a day soaked in the blood of innocent Kashmiri Pandits. This is not a tribute—it’s a calculated provocation,” Thakur said in a no-holds-barred statement.

He said the BJP firmly rejects the designation of July 13 as Martyrs’ Day. “This was not a day of martyrdom, but a day when the seeds of communal hatred were sown in Kashmir. It marked the beginning of a violent, exclusionary narrative that targeted minorities,” he said.

Thakur cited historical incidents of brutality against Pandits. “On this very day, four Kashmiri Pandits were raped, murdered, and thrown into the Jhelum at Zaina Kadal. In Baramulla, seven more Pandits were killed. Abdul Qadeer, who led the uprising, didn’t stand for justice—he spearheaded a communal campaign that marginalised the Pandit community,” he said.

The BJP leader further accused Omar Abdullah of double standards. “On one hand, he rolls out the red carpet for tourists to sell peace. On the other, he indulges in separatist appeasement and communal glorification. You can’t have it both ways,” Thakur said.

“This is not about honouring the past—it’s about provoking unrest. Omar Abdullah and the NC are trying to ignite fires that were long extinguished. They want to sabotage the peace and stability that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have embraced,” he added.

Thakur asserted that the BJP will not allow anyone to disrupt the current environment of development and harmony. “We will not stay silent as political opportunists attempt to poison public sentiment for their survival. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have moved on—and so should the NC,” he concluded.

