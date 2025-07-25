Ohh Doctors also Eat..!

From the recent Events where Doctors are now beaten to pulp every other day for performing their legitimate Duties I remembered an old incident.

It was around 2011 – 12, me and one of my close colleague doctor was on a very hectic night duty at JLNM Hospital Rainawari, the casualty ward was flooded with patients, emergency Patients, MLC’s, traumas, all kinds of Patients were pouring in, me and my fellow doctor had no time to even pee not talking of eating or drinking anything.

It continued till mid night and at around 1 Am midnight I asked my fellow Doctor that I am so exhausted and hungry, he was a fighter as always and asked me to eat something in adjacent room.

As I had Just opened my tiffin to eat I heard a big banging sound on the door (Ye chaa Doctor yeti) and someone literally thrashed the door, as he saw me with my meal, he exclaimed in Sarcasm “Alui Doctor khewaan Bate” ( Ohh Doctor is eating)

The patient had minor itching in palm and not a major issue but the fact of the matter was the attendants were astonished at the fact that doctors also eat. Yes doctors also eat, how strange it may look but they are also God’s creation and need to eat for sustenance.

It’s true that people have expectations from doctors so have doctors from the people and they expect some dignity, they are not punching bags because someone had a spat with his wife and he will vent it out on a soft target who is working, or some other one has some personal issue to come to health facility and release the tension.

(Author is a medical practitioner working in Govt Health Dept)