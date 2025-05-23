Officers workshop held at Kishtwar

Srinagar, May 22: KVK Kishtwar in collaboration with the Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department Kishtwar Thursday organised a monthly officer’s workshop at CAO Office Kishtwar. District, Zonal and block level officers of agriculture and allied departments. Dr Narinder Paul, Incharge KVK Kishtwar, Kushal Chandel, Chief Agriculture Officer, Kishtwar, Dheeraj Singh, SDAO Paddar, Kuldeep Kumar Koul SMS SDL, Marwah coordinated the workshop. Workshop was conducted under the guidance of Dr Amrish Vaid, Director Extension SKUAS Jammu.

Programme started with the inputs of feedback from the extension functionaries regarding the status of sowing of crops during the ongoing kharif season followed by the discussion of the monthly message of the Directorate of Extension SKUAST Jammu regarding various agriculture and crop production practices to be followed during the next month.

Dr Narinder Paul stressed upon farmers registration in the National Mission on Natural Farming and their trainings cum awareness programme for smooth implementation of the programme. He called for involvement and proper guiding the Krishi Sakhis in the Natural farming Programme. Kushal Chandel CAO Kishtwar called for collection of soil samples from all the Natural Farming Clusters of the District followed by their testing to record the nutrient and Organic Carbon status of the soils to be brought under the Natural farming Practices. Officers from the field discussed various field problems pertaining to low germination in pea and maize, attack of cut worm in maize crop, requirement of additional maize seed, marginal and small holdings as major constraint in natural farming programme, farmers issues pertaining to PM Fasal Bima Yojana on which the deliberations were held.