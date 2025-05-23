Jammu

Officers workshop held at Kishtwar

sameer
sameer
2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 22: KVK Kishtwar in collaboration with the Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department Kishtwar Thursday organised a monthly officer’s workshop at CAO Office Kishtwar. District, Zonal and block level officers of agriculture and allied departments. Dr Narinder Paul, Incharge KVK Kishtwar, Kushal Chandel, Chief Agriculture Officer, Kishtwar, Dheeraj Singh, SDAO Paddar, Kuldeep Kumar Koul SMS SDL, Marwah coordinated the workshop. Workshop was conducted under the guidance of Dr Amrish Vaid, Director Extension SKUAS Jammu.

Programme started with the inputs of feedback from the extension functionaries regarding the status of sowing of crops during the ongoing kharif season followed by the discussion of the monthly message of the Directorate of Extension SKUAST Jammu regarding various agriculture and crop production practices to be followed during the next month.

Dr Narinder Paul stressed upon farmers registration in the National Mission on Natural Farming and their trainings cum awareness programme for smooth implementation of the programme. He called for involvement and proper guiding the Krishi Sakhis in the Natural farming Programme. Kushal Chandel CAO Kishtwar called for collection of soil samples from all the Natural Farming Clusters of the District followed by their testing to record the nutrient and Organic Carbon status of the soils to be brought under the Natural farming Practices. Officers from the field discussed various field problems pertaining to low germination in pea and maize, attack of cut worm in maize crop, requirement of additional maize seed, marginal and small holdings as major constraint in natural farming programme, farmers issues pertaining to PM Fasal Bima Yojana on which the deliberations were held.

CCI President thanks PM Modi for 2nd Vande Bharat Express to Katra
‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ strengthens unity: DIG RP Range
SMVDU organises lecture series on design technologies for students
Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0: EPFO Jammu’s awareness prog highlights social security benefits
J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides conducts Navratra Service Camp at Mata Vaishno Devi
Share This Article
Previous Article KIBG-2025: J&K Beach Volleyball Team shines despite quarter-final exit
Next Article Director Agri reviews farm schemes, inspects infra in Ramban, Banihal
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Journalism students visit Rising Kashmir office for industry exposure
City
Footpath encroachments outside SKIMS Soura ‘disrupt’ emergency services
City
MRCS&G SKUAST-K unveils vision 2030 document
Kashmir
Sakeena Itoo tours Chanapora constituency
City