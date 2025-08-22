Odisha’s Rashmita Sahoo Strikes Gold at Khelo India Water Sports Festival

Srinagar, Aug 22: Odisha’s Rashmita Sahoo scripted history by winning the gold medal in the women’s 200m canoe sprint at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival held at Dal Lake, Srinagar.

The 23-year-old athlete, who overcame personal tragedies including the loss of her parents, has risen to become one of India’s most promising canoeists. Supported by the Sports Authority of India’s training programme, she has earlier won medals at the National Games and now serves with Odisha Police.

Rashmita is currently preparing for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with high hopes of representing India on the international stage.