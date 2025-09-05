Observing Teachers' Day

Follow us on

The Republic of Bharat /India celebrates September 05 as Teachers’ Day as a mark of respect to

the contribution made by teachers to society. September 05 is the birth day of a great teacher

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a staunch believer of education and well-known diplomat,

scholar, president of India and most importantly — teacher.

Some of Radhakrishnan’s students and friends had requested him to allow them to celebrate

his birth day. But he had said, “Instead of celebrating my birthday separately, it would be my

proud privilege, if 5th September is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Since then, the 5th of

September has been observed as Teachers’ Day in India. Dedicating the day only for teachers

itself evidences the magnitude of worth and honour a teacher enjoyed in Radhakrishnan’s eyes.

Observed with a lot of fervor, Teachers' Day reflects that a teacher’s contribution to society is

unique and sublime. Exciting and excellent speeches resound across the country. A wealth of

words of praise and appreciation is bestowed upon teachers, underscoring apparantly their

contribution in nation building. Anyway, on behalf of all teachers, let me thank all those who

have –for good or bad reasons — mouthed a good word for teachers.

On their part, teachers should see that there is no Doctors’ Day, Engineers' Day or Ministers’

Day but only teachers’ Day. That is no mean tribute to them, teachers. The day symbolizes

distinction and recognition for teachers. Let us feel proud of being teachers and work harder

with a selfless attitude to serve humanity; no room for caste, creed, status, race and position.

Let us prove that we really deserve the Teachers’ Day.

From ancient times, teachers have been honored as builders of nation. Plato and Aritotle in

Greece enjoyed a status next only to kings and princes. Their word was law with their students.

But forget not that they thought of the good of others every time. Chanakya, a poor Brahmin

teacher, was the architect of Mauryan dynasty.

Teachers are the gift of God. They are noble, sweet and humble. They are a joy. They make you

extraordinary and understand you better than others. They come into your life and change your

understanding of things. Your knowledge grows, you grow and life gains a different meaning for

you.

Teachers can build and can also destroy. They build a nation, a society and also a person. What

a teacher can do, a politician, an economist and a businessman cannot. Teachers are

everywhere and they are everything. Teachers are friends, guides, philosophers. They are

knowledge. They are enlightment and happiness. You can pay anyone but you cannot pay the

debt to your teachers. A teacher builds your life and makes you another teacher.

It is this image of teachers that Teachers’ Day projects and spreads a message across that

teachers are our asset. And we must appreciate their contribution to us. But alas, this image

has crumbled! Part of the blame lies with the changing times, values, with teachers themselves

and with the system.

Teachers take to strikes, protests and demonstrations that have become common today. No

doubt, teachers face certain grave problems in terms of salaries, service records, and

administrative highhandedness and are forced to come to roads but they also take to roads for

trivial demands. Sadly, they have never protested for better infrastructure, good staff for

students and better curriculum.

If teachers grow weak or corrupt (the use of unfair means to get something), that spells a

disaster for society. Teachers are the lamps that dispel darkness; they are the lighthouses that

guide the wandering ships away from dangerous rocks.

Talking of the system, it has opened both government and private schools in every habitation.

Since private schools have better standards of work and better teaching facilities, they enroll

children of moneyed people and excel. So private school teachers have a little bit of better

image than their counterparts in the public sector.

Then, both government and private school teachers hardly live a life of comfort and adequate

recognition because of their struggling income. I see teachers working on farms and doing

household chores at home; several teachers have taken to side businesses. This too has

degraded teachers in society: a preoccupied mind or an economically insecure teacher can

work efficiently, effectively and usefully in the classroom, is not easy to believe.

And we know teachers live close to common people, most of whom have no connection with

the formal educational institutions and ironically have a far better standard of living than most

teachers. To those well off people, teachers are not so important as doctors, engineers,

patwaris and politicians are. So teachers of conscience feel treated as doormats: they pocket

humiliation and scorn.

And finally in no department, including education, a teacher is addressed as sir, madam or Jinab

but as “maanster”, Hao, hatao (you), etc. I have never seen anybody leaving a chair for a

teacher to sit. A teacher does not get a smooth delivery of service at any office including — in

his own department. Most teachers are troubled in many ways to toe the line and conform,

notwithstanding their great contribution and lawful professional conduct.

Anyway, Teachers’ Day glorifies teachers but in reality heartless ridicule swallows a teacher

mustering courage to go against the tide in favour of social good. Also because of her/his social

position real or perceived.

Observing September 5 in honour of teachers is welcome and appreciable. And equally

important is to understand teachers, learn about their hardships in serving society and to get

rid of their economic insecurities. True, teachers must serve, leaving aside selfish motives.

Teachers deserve the world’s respect every single day.

(Author is a teacher and RK columnist. Feedback: [email protected])