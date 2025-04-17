Nothing New in Dulat’s Revelation; NC Leaders Held Secret Meetings with Amit Shah in 2014: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday downplayed the recent revelations made by former RAW chief A.S. Dulat, stating that there is “nothing new” in his claims regarding the political dealings of National Conference (NC) leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Mehbooba Mufti said that in 2014, following the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, senior National Conference leaders were in direct contact with Amit Shah during late-night meetings, offering unconditional support for government formation.

“This is not something new for us. NC leaders were visiting Amit Shah at night back in 2014, asking him not to align with PDP and instead form the government with them, that too without any preconditions,” Mehbooba said.

She remarked that such political maneuvering has long been part of Kashmir’s power dynamics, and Dulat’s latest claims only reaffirm what was already widely known within political circles.

Mehbooba Mufti also highlighted the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that even peaceful protests over the Waqf Amendment Bill and in solidarity with Palestine were being restricted. She questioned the government’s approach, saying that if peaceful dissent can disturb the region’s peace, it raises serious concerns about the stability of the situation.

She further expressed hope that the Supreme Court will take into account the collective emotions of the Muslim community while hearing the case against the Waqf Bill, underlining that the community has strong evidence and a just cause.(KNS)