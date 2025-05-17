“Nothing in Pakistan is beyond the reach of Indian Army”: LG Manoj Sinha

In a stern warning to Pakistan over its support to terror groups targeting India, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that there is nothing in the neighbouring country that is beyond the reach of the Indian Armed Forces.

“The whole world has seen the bravery of the Indian armed forces, and then they (Pakistan) started pleading all over the world… We have never been in favour of war. We want to live in peace,” Sinha said, while speaking to the army personnel deployed across the Line of Control in the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today, we are the fifth-largest economy in the world and want to become the fourth-largest economy in a few days. We are moving ahead with the dream of a developed India,” he added.

He accused Pakistan of being bent on “destroying humanity on the strength of debt.”

“Our neighbour is bent on destroying humanity on the strength of debt. I think they must have learnt a lesson from the reply given. There is nothing in Pakistan that is beyond the reach of the Indian Army… Again, I salute your valour, bravery and devotion towards Maa Bharati and pray to God that whenever such a crisis comes, the country should know that our country is in the safe hands of heroes like you,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he visited the border area in the Tangdhar sector and assessed the damage caused by cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

“Many houses and commercial properties here have been damaged due to the adversarial shelling. Today I visited those places with a senior administrative officer, saw the situation with my own eyes, and interacted with the people to understand their problems,” the LG told reporters.

“Based on the administration’s assessment, possible immediate assistance has been provided. A few people are left to be rehabilitated. But I think this help is not enough. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers will jointly prepare a comprehensive plan for the damage caused. Based on this, we will request the Indian government and rehabilitate the remaining people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army carried out a door-to-door outreach in villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, which were severely affected by recent Pakistani shelling.

As part of the relief efforts, Army jawans distributed essential supplies, including medicines and rations, to the residents, while also interacting with them to understand their needs.

A local resident said, “Our areas were affected by the shelling. The Indian Army has played a very important role on the borders and they are providing us with relief material. We thank the Indian Army. We stand in support of the Indian Army.”

“They are providing us with rations. I pray to God for the long life of these Army personnel. We are with them. Just as they are bravely guarding the borders, we too stand in solidarity with them here in Poonch,” stated another resident.

Intense shelling by Pakistan during the recent conflict with India has left a trail of destruction in the border villages and districts across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, with locals suffering damages to their houses and livelihood. (ANI)