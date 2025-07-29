Not seeking summit with Chinese President: Trump flags “fake news”

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied seeking a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, amidst ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he may visit China only at Xi’s invitation, which has already been extended.

“The Fake News is reporting that I am SEEKING a “Summit” with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not SEEKING anything! I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said.

Earlier on June 5, Trump had stated that he had a ‘very good’ telephonic conversation with Xi which focused on trade. He said that the latter had invited him to visit China.

“I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal. The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries… Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined. We will be represented by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer. During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated…” Trump said.

The United States and China are poised to start a fresh round of talks in Sweden, aiming to extend a temporary trade truce that held back triple-digit tariffs while the world’s two biggest economies try to broker a lasting deal, CNN reported.

Delegations led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will convene in Stockholm before the current deadline expires on August 12. Ahead of the talks, Bessent said an extension is “likely” and that “trade is in a very good place with China,” as per CNN. (ANI)