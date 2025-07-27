“Not behind any university in the country”: CM Omar Abdullah praises University of Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Sunday emphasised that the primary criterion to access any educational institution is the scope and calibre of its research output and the tangible accomplishments of its alumni.

Omar Abdullah was speaking at University of Kashmir’s Alumni Meet 2025 programme in Srinagar. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, CJI BR Gavai and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accompanied him during the event. He noted that the University of Kashmir met both the criteria and is not behind any other university across the country.

“There are two primary criteria by which we should assess any educational institution. The first is the scope and calibre of its research output; the second is the tangible accomplishments of its alumni. By both standards, the University of Kashmir is not behind any university in the country”, CM Omar Abdullah said while addressing the event.

CM Omar Abdullah further hailed the university’s alumni, stating that they have excelled in various fields, including law, politics, administration, medicine, social work, business, and others.

“Several of the University’s alumni have excelled in the realms of law, politics, administration, medicine, social work, business and other fields earning respect and recognition both nationally and internationally”, Abdullah said.

Referring to the contributions of the University of Kashmir, CM Abdullah mentioned that it has given a lot to its alumni and it can be returned through the efforts and experience of the alumni.

“Kashmir University has given you a lot. If you could, even occasionally, return the favour through your efforts and experience, it would greatly benefit the students who are currently studying here, as well as those who will secure admission in the future”, Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, who was also present during the event, hailed the civilisational and cultural history of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the state is not just a “record” of dynasties and rulers, but a “chronicle of ideas, philosophers, and civilisation.”

“It has been said that the history of Kashmir is not just a record of dynasties and rulers but a chronicle of ideas, philosophers, and civilisation. Kashmir is known for its complex civilisation. It has deeply embedded India’s intellectual and cultural heritage, from the verses of Lal Ded and Habba Khatun of the 14th century”, CJI Gavai said while addressing the event. (ANI)