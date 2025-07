The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Wednesday reviewed the security environment and ongoing counter-terrorist operations in the Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts of Jammu region.

He also took an update on OP SHIVA conduct in the region.

He also highlighted to maintain the proactive posture steeped in cutting-edge technology. He complimented all ranks commitment towards sustained counter-terrorism efforts and regional security.