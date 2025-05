The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah yesterday to apprise him of the prevailing security scenario and recent developments along the Line of Control (LoC) and other border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt. Gen. Sharma was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava, General Officer Commanding 15 Corps.

“Our forces are doing a commendable job in protecting the nation,” the Chief Minister stated.