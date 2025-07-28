North Zone Judicial Conference: SKICC team, led by Director, applauded for flawless execution

Srinagar, July 27: The Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) has once again earned high praise for its exceptional execution and seamless coordination during the recently held North Zone Judicial Conference, a prestigious two-day event attended by eminent legal luminaries and dignitaries.A statement issued here said that the event, hosted at Kashmir’s premier conference facility on the banks of Dal Lake, was lauded as error-free and meticulously managed, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the SKICC team led by its Director and supported by all operational units. Working tirelessly behind the scenes, the SKICC staff ensured flawless pre-event planning and execution, receiving widespread appreciation from participants and organizers alike. The operational excellence of the venue was particularly credited to Manager Operations Shahnawaz A. Shah, who led the ground operations with precision and professionalism. Widely recognised as a hub of high-profile events and MICE tourism, SKICC has successfully positioned itself as one of India’s top multi-purpose venues, routinely hosting government summits, corporate conclaves, cultural festivals, sports events, weddings and film shoots. Its reputation is underpinned by a seasoned team of professionals handling housekeeping, audio-visual services, landscaping, food and beverage, all of whom bring an unmatched level of commitment to every event hosted at the iconic venue. This latest acknowledgment further reinforces SKICC’s standing as the go-to destination for national and international conferences in the region, and a shining example of event excellence in Jammu and Kashmir.