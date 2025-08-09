SEOVideo North Kashmir’s Baramulla 35 Kg of Spoiled Meat Destroyed During Market Checking. Last updated: August 9, 2025 8:16 pm Published: August 9, 2025 Share 0 Min Read SHARE The Sacred Journey: History and Importance of Amaranth Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir. Complete Story. Traffic Police City Srinagar issues advisory for two and four-wheelers Poor Laborer’s House Collapses in Bedar, Mandi Due to Rain; Family Left Homeless Controversy in Doda over lorry adda: allegations of illegal municipal fee collection on highway Oldest Rosewater Maker in Srinagar TAGGED:Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).Food Safety DepartmentHalalHaramRotten meat Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Print Previous Article Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi tops ODI strike rate charts Next Article DC Budgam reviews progress of 125 bedded New District Hospital, 100 bedded CCU at Reshipora Leave a Comment Leave a Comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Stay Connected1MFollowersLike262kFollowersFollowInstagramFollow234kSubscribersSubscribeGoogle NewsFollowLatest News Committee on Govt Assurances holds meet at Srinagar, reviews progress on assurances of Health department Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News August 9, 2025 First-ever Freight Train carrying cement from Punjab arrives at Anantnag Goods Shed in Kashmir Valley Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News August 9, 2025 DC Budgam reviews progress of 125 bedded New District Hospital, 100 bedded CCU at Reshipora Breaking Kashmir August 9, 2025 Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi tops ODI strike rate charts Breaking Sports August 9, 2025 SearchSearch Recent Posts Committee on Govt Assurances holds meet at Srinagar, reviews progress on assurances of Health department First-ever Freight Train carrying cement from Punjab arrives at Anantnag Goods Shed in Kashmir Valley DC Budgam reviews progress of 125 bedded New District Hospital, 100 bedded CCU at Reshipora North Kashmir’s Baramulla 35 Kg of Spoiled Meat Destroyed During Market Checking. Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi tops ODI strike rate charts Recent Comments