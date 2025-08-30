North Kashmir Range Police Headquarters Organizes one-day “Awareness-cum-Training Workshop on Financial Implementation Protocols

Follow us on

Baramulla, August 30: The Range Police Headquarters, Baramulla organized a one-day “Awareness-cum-Training Workshop on Financial Implementation Protocols,” held at the Dak Bungalow, Baramulla under the aegis of financial unit of MHA. The event, chaired by Shri. Shakeel Maqbool-ICAS ( Internal Financial Advisor, J& K Home), featured his resource team delivering in-depth instructions to participants.

The workshop was graced by the presence of senior police Officers, including DIG North Kashmir Range Shri. Maqsood-ul-Zaman (IPS), and SSP District Baramulla Shri. Gurinderpal Singh (IPS). Their support underscored the significance of financial governance and compliance across department operations.

Attendees included all Drawing & Disbursing Officers (DDOs) representing a wide range of Home Department units across the North Kashmir Range. Participants came from District offices, Armed Battalions, Police Training Centers, Prosecution Department, Jail administration, as well as the Fire & Emergency Services. These DDOs were joined by their staff, including GeM Operators, Assistants and Contingency Clerks, highlighting the workshop’s inclusive and functional approach.

The session offered practical training on core elements of departmental financial management. Participants gained clarity on standardized billing procedures, understood proper payment protocols, and explored approaches to audit the expenditures of their respective units. The interactive format allowed for detailed discussions that reinforced the importance of accuracy and transparency in every stage viz from billing to disbursement to financial audit.

By focusing on these foundational processes, the workshop aimed to strengthen financial compliance, sharpen audit readiness, and promote efficient resource management across various arms of the Home Department. The workshop reaffirmed the department’s commitment to nurturing financial accountability and enhancing internal governance at all levels of operations.