Noora hospital resumes advanced CTVS services under Dr Ajay Kaul’s leadership

Srinagar, June 12: In a landmark step for healthcare in the Valley, Noora Hospital has resumed its Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) services under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Ajay Kaul, one of India’s most renowned cardiac surgeons. This move reinforces the hospital’s unwavering commitment to bringing world-class care closer to the people of Kashmir.

In a powerful beginning to this renewed initiative, Dr. Kaul performed his first surgery at Noora Hospital—a complex Mitral Valve Replacement (MVR) on a critically ill patient. Thanks to the expert care of the entire team, the patient walked out of the hospital just six days later—healed, hopeful, and embraced by his family.

What makes this milestone truly meaningful is what it represents for thousands of families across Kashmir. Dr. Kaul will now regularly perform advanced cardiac surgeries at Noora Hospital, ensuring that patients no longer have to endure the emotional, physical, and financial burden of traveling outside the Valley for specialized treatment. “This is not just about performing surgeries,” said Dr. Kaul. “It’s about giving people the chance to heal at home, close to loved ones, surrounded by the comfort of their land and language.” The surgical team for this groundbreaking case included–Dr. Ajay Kaul, Chief, Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Zubair Rashid, Consultant CTVS and Dr. Sanjeev Popli, Senior Cardiac Anesthesiologist.

The team was backed by experienced perfusionists, ICU doctors, anesthesiologists, physiotherapists, and compassionate nursing staff. The patient received critical care in Noora’s Cardiac ICU, under the vigilant supervision of Dr. Mubashir, Dr. Samreena, and team. Dr. Natiq and his physiotherapy unit guided the patient through early rehabilitation and recovery. With the revival of its CTVS department, Noora Hospital is now equipped to perform–open-heart surgeries (CABG, MVR, AVR), minimally invasive and high-risk cardiac procedures, advanced thoracic and vascular surgeries and round-the-clock emergency cardiac care and ICU support

“Our mission is simple,” said Mr. Manzoor Ahmad, Managing Director of Noora Hospital. “To serve the people of Kashmir with dignity, compassion, and the highest standards of medical care. No one should have to leave their home for the care they deserve.” Guided by Dr. Kaul’s expertise, the vision of the CTVS department is to build a self-reliant, compassionate, and state-of-the-art cardiac center in Kashmir—where healing begins at home. Through surgical excellence, continuous medical training, and an unshakeable commitment to patient care, Noora Hospital is dedicated to ensuring that the people of Kashmir no longer have to cross mountains for a miracle—it will be found here, in their own Valley.