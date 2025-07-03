Non-Local Killing Case: SIA conducts raids at two locations in South Kashmir

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir, om Thursday conducted targeted search operations at the premises of two suspects within the jurisdiction of Police Station Bijbehara.

In a handout to GNS, the SIA said that these searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the brutal killing of Raja Sah on April 17, 2024, in Bijbehara.

The searches aimed to uncover critical evidence to unravel the conspiracy behind this heinous crime and identify accomplices involved in the case registered under FIR No. 87/2024 under Section 302 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, and 13, 16, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Police Station Bijbehara, they said.

The meticulously planned searches were executed with precision, adhering to legal procedures, and have yielded significant evidence that is expected to strengthen the investigation, they said.

These efforts will aid SIA Kashmir to bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice and dismantle the terror module involved in such terrorist activities. The search operations are a crucial step toward identifying and apprehending the co-conspirators and supporters of the accused, ensuring a comprehensive probe into the murder and related unlawful activities, they said.

The SIA J&K remain steadfast in their mission to protect the lives of citizens, and counter any attempts to disrupt peace in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, reads the statement.(GNS)