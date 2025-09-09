Nomads begin return from highland pastures as winter approaches

Follow us on

Ganderbal, Sept 08: With fresh snowfall and heavy rains signaling the onset of winter in the higher reaches, the seasonal return of nomadic Gujjar–Bakarwals and local shepherds from Sonamarg, Minimarg Drass, and other alpine pastures has begun.

According to official figures, 1,216 Bakarwal families with 45,800 sheep and goats had migrated earlier this year to the lush grazing grounds of central Ganderbal district, Minimarg, Mushko Valley Drass, and Thajwas Sonamarg. Alongside them, 2,283 local shepherds and Gujjar community members also moved with 64,222 sheep to these high-altitude meadows.

To ensure livestock health during the summer migration, the Animal Husbandry Department had set up multiple first-aid camps at Nagbal, Naranag, Haripora, Preng, Haknar, Gumri, Dorinard, Thajwas, Vishansar, Mangan Dob, Gangbal, Jawadara, Shadimarg, Mazh Huwe, and other grazing pastures. A total of 45 staff members, including 7 doctors, were deputed to provide veterinary care in case of disease outbreaks.

For the Gujjar Bakarwals, this centuries-old practice of seasonal migration remains both a livelihood necessity and a cultural tradition. As soon as spring arrives in our native areas, the rising temperatures pose a threat to our livestock. That’s when we move to the cooler mountains,” said an elderly member of the community. “This is our way of life, and we want to preserve it.

He noted that in the past, the biggest challenge during migration was the disruption of their children’s education. However, with the establishment of mobile schools by the government, their children can now continue their studies except during the return journey, which takes nearly a month and still interrupts learning.

Despite reduced facilities compared to earlier times, the nomadic Gujjar Bakarwals continue to uphold their generational tradition of transhumance moving between the plains and the mountains with the seasons keeping alive a unique pastoral heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.