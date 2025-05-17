No tricks, watermelons safe for consumption: Food Safety Dept

Srinagar, May 16: The Food Safety department in Srinagar has firmly denied allegations of adulteration in watermelons being sold in the city, following a viral video on social media that sparked widespread concern among consumers.

In response to the video, which accused local vendors of selling artificially ripened and unsafe watermelons, officials launched a special inspection drive across city markets on Friday. Accompanied by a mobile food testing van, inspectors conducted on-the-spot quality checks of the fruit in question.

Speaking to reporters during the drive, a senior official confirmed that the video’s claims were unfounded. “We initiated this inspection after a video went viral, falsely alleging adulteration. The watermelons tested are naturally ripened. The red colour is due to lycopene, a naturally occurring compound, not any harmful additive,” he said.

To allay public fears, the department collected legal samples of the fruit, which have been sent to a certified laboratory for advanced analysis. “Preliminary results from our mobile unit found no evidence of unsafe substances. We will share lab reports once available for complete transparency,” the official added.

Officials also took the opportunity to address other circulating rumours, including claims regarding the sale of ‘plastic rice’ in local markets. “There is no truth to these reports. We have found no evidence of plastic rice or any hazardous food items being sold,” he said.

The department urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified content online and instead report any food safety concerns directly via its toll-free helpline 104. “We are committed to resolving all genuine complaints within 24 hours,” the official assured.

Reiterating their dedication to safeguarding public health, food safety officials emphasised the importance of responsible information sharing and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strict quality standards in the region’s food supply. Meanwhile, people expressed satisfaction over the claims of food department stating that they will now consuming watermelons without any hesitation. “We will also tell our children and friends to consume watermelons without any hesitation. We also thank the food department for clearing the doubts,” said Nazir Ahmed, who sells watermelon at busy Lal Chowk in Srinagar.