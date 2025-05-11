“No third-party intervention,” says former DGP SP Vaid on Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir

Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Sunday said India’s long-standing policy, in line with the Simla Agreement, rejects any third-party involvement, stressing that the Kashmir dispute is a bilateral matter to be resolved directly between India and Pakistan through dialogue.

Speaking on the India-Pakistan standoff, Former DGP Vaid highlighted the strength of the Indian armed forces, “Being an Indian, I think our armed forces needed 2-3 more days to hammer Pakistan; they were already on their knee,” he told ANI.

Former DGP Vaid also underscored that there are numerous facts that Indian leadership is aware of, stressing that international diplomacy involves balancing a country’s interests and not acting out of ego.

“…There are many facts that our leadership knows – there are specific issues in international diplomacy… The government has to look into the country’s larger interest, and the country doesn’t work based on ego,” he added.

On US President Trump showing eagerness to mediate between India and Pakistan over ‘Kashmir issue’, former DGP said, “As far as the Kashmir issue is concerned, India’s stated policy is that we do not welcome any third party intervention, this is as per Simla Agreement, this is a dispute between two countries and they will sit together to resolve this.”

“My personal view is, as long as Pakistan’s static policy of their army is that they will fight for Jihad, they are not a normal army or an Islamic army. It will be used for Ghazwa-e-Hind by using terrorism as an instrument of state policy. As long as that policy remains, what is the guarantee that no further incidents like Pulwama or Pahalgam will take place? And if it does take place, then India will have to again attack Pakistan,” he told ANI.

In a recent development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that India does not need an intervention of any country to find a solution to the Kashmir after US President Donald Trump offered mediation on the issue.

This came after President Trump on Sunday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions.”

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

“I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

On Saturday, India also played down the role of the US in achieving an agreement on cessation of hostilities saying that the understanding had been reached between DGMOs of the two countries. (A

NI)

