No Student or Teacher shall be compelled to attend School during Summer Vacation: DSEK

RK Online Desk
As complains regarding several private schools forcing teachers and students to attend school during ongoing summer break galore, Director School Education Kashmir on Thursday warned them of action as per law if such practice was not stopped with immediacy.

As per the circular issued here, DSEK said, “It has come to the notice of this Directorate that some private schools are asking the students and teachers to attend school during the ongoing summer vacation period on one or the other pretext.

This practice is a serious violation of established norms and guidelines, and it undermines the very purpose of these essential breaks. Therefore, in view of the above, all recognised private schools are hereby directed to ensure that no student or teacher shall be compelled to attend school or participate in any academic or extra-curricular activities during the officially declared summer vacation period.

Any deviation from these circular instructions shall be viewed seriously and invite action as per law on the subject, the circular added.

