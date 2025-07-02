No power can bring back Article 370: BJP’s Altaf Thakur

Srinagar, Jul 01: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir, Altaf Thakur, on Thursday hit out at the newly formed People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), calling it “old wine in a new bottle” and claiming that no power in the world can bring back Article 370.Addressing a press conference, Thakur said, “We had hoped that this new alliance would speak about the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but again, it’s the same rhetoric—statehood and 370.”He said Article 370 is “dead and buried 370 metres below.” “It is over. It will not come back under any circumstances. On August 5, 2019, the whole world saw how Parliament voted in majority to abrogate it.”Mocking the alliance’s claims of reviving Article 370, he asked, “Which Aladdin’s lamp do they have to bring it back? What magic wand are they carrying? They should stop misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”Thakur accused the alliance of being power-hungry, saying, “Earlier, they said they wouldn’t contest elections without the return of 370 and statehood. But eventually, they fought for power. Their commitment failed.”He reiterated that only the Prime Minister and the Home Minister can restore statehood. “On the floor of Parliament, they have said it not once, but several times, that statehood will be given back at the appropriate time.”Referring to some political parties’ efforts to revive public sentiment around 370, the BJP leader said, “Now a new flavour is being added—pineapple, chilli, whatever—just to divert attention from real issues. But people understand. They know 370 won’t return.”Thakur asserted that only the BJP is addressing the real issues in Jammu and Kashmir. “From peace to infrastructure, to tourism, to Vande Bharat and road connectivity—development has happened since 2019.”On the political front, he said, “Everyone has a democratic right to form alliances, but these must be based on national interest, integrity, and unity. The BJP has no problem with any party unless they go against the country’s interests.”Taking a dig at political groups with separatist links, he said, “Even those who once advocated jihad are now in elections under the Indian Constitution. Nationalism will now prevail in Kashmir.”Thakur added, “Even if they fight together or separately, they can’t defeat the BJP. This election showed BJP had the highest vote share. It’s now the biggest and most popular party in Jammu and Kashmir.”