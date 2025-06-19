No plans to add coaches to Vande Bharat express in Kashmir: Officials

Srinagar, June 18: Even as the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express on the Katra–Srinagar route continues to witness full occupancy and overwhelming public demand, railway authorities have confirmed that there are currently no plans to add additional coaches to the high-speed train.

The decision comes amid repeated calls from passengers and stakeholders to expand the service, which has already been fully booked for the next 10 days since its launch on June 6.

Chief Area Manager (CAM) Kashmir, Saqib Yousuf Yatoo (IRTS) told Rising Kashmir, Saqib Yousuf Yatoo, said the service is operating at full occupancy on every run since its launch and continues to witness strong advance bookings.

“We are receiving a very positive response from the people. The train is running at full capacity daily and is booked well in advance. However, there is no current proposal to enhance the coach capacity,” he said.

The Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 as part of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

“The train is already proving to be a major asset for connectivity. It reduces travel time and ensures a smooth, hassle-free experience for pilgrims and tourists. The confidence it has generated in the public is remarkable,” CAM Yatoo said.

He said train is now a trending topic online. People are seeing real-time experiences on social media, and that is contributing immensely to public awareness and booking interest.

The state-of-the-art train has quickly become a preferred travel option for tourists, devotees, and local commuters alike, thanks to its speed, safety, punctuality, and modern amenities.

Railway officials have attributed the surge in demand to a combination of religious tourism, scenic value, and high onboard comfort.

With the Amarnath Yatra set to begin on July 3, officials believe the train will play a key role in facilitating pilgrim movement, especially for elderly and family travelers.

Earlier, Station Superintendent at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station, Jugal Kishor Sharma, said that there are no seats available for the next 10 days. The train’s popularity is soaring, and the public is responding with great enthusiasm, he said.

Despite this demand, railway authorities say operational and logistical factors currently prevent the addition of extra coaches.

Any decision on expansion would require clearance from the Railway Board, following feasibility reviews and infrastructure assessments.

The train features automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, GPS-based passenger information systems, bio-vacuum toilets, and fully air-conditioned coaches.

Its large panoramic windows offer breathtaking views of the Kashmir Valley, making it not only a convenient mode of transport but also a visual journey through the Himalayas.

From the serene landscape between Banihal and Qazigund to the mountain tunnels near Katra, the journey is being widely praised as one of India’s most picturesque train rides.

Officials said if the current demand sustains proposals for increasing frequency or adding coaches may be considered in the near future.