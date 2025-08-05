No official notification yet on Panchayat elections in J&K: RDD

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Jammu and Kashmir, has issued a strong clarification regarding a fake government order being widely circulated on various social media platforms, which falsely claims that Panchayat elections in the Union Territory will be conducted after November 2025.

A purported government notification titled “Conduct of Panchayat Elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir – Post November 2025” bearing Order No: 45-RD&PR of 2025 and dated 05-08-2025 is being shared online.

Officials from the department of RDD&PR have confirmed that no such order has been issued by the department the document in circulation is fabricated and misleading.

Officials stated that the State Election Commission is the only competent authority to notify the schedule for Panchayat elections, and no such timeline has been officially announced as of now.

“The general public is advised not to fall prey to such misinformation. Circulating fake government orders is a punishable offence under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” a senior official from the Rural Development Department said.

The department has urged citizens to rely only on official government channels and verified communication for any updates regarding elections or other administrative matters. Strict action is being initiated against those responsible for creating and sharing the forged document.