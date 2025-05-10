No Need to Panic; J&K has adequate supply of essential commodities: Satish Sharma

JAMMU, MAY 10: In view of the prevailing situation, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; Transport; Science and Technology; Information Technology; Youth Services; Sports and ARI & Trainings, Satish Sharma, has appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid panic.

He assured that there is no shortage of essential commodities, including food grains, petroleum products and LPG across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister informed that sufficient stocks are available at all distribution points and necessary arrangements are in place to maintain regular supplies. “There is absolutely no need to panic. We have adequate reserves, and my team of dedicated officers is constantly monitoring the situation and taking timely decisions to ensure uninterrupted supply,” the Minister stated.

He also expressed gratitude to Trader Associations and Federations for their cooperation in ensuring that the supply chain remains unaffected. “Their support has been crucial in maintaining normalcy in availability of various commodities,” he added.

On the transport front, the Minister informed that the Managing Director of RTC along with RTOs and ARTOs are working tirelessly to provide transportation to those who need to travel. He emphasized that fare regulations are being strictly enforced and action is being taken against operators found overcharging passengers.

Satish Sharma further urged the public to stay vigilant and not believe in rumors. “Vehicles are plying across the UT in accordance with advisories issued by the authorities. I request everyone to avoid panic besides urging the members of the business community not to indulge in hoarding or overpricing,” asserted the Minister.

The Minister extended his best wishes for the safety and well-being of all citizens and reiterated the importance of adhering to official guidelines. “Let us stand together, remain calm and follow all advisories to ensure the safety and stability of our society,” he appealed.