“No local was involved in Pahalgam terror attack”: CM Omar Abdullah 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that there was no local involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and that all the terrorists responsible for killing of 26 innocent people were foreigners.

Speaking with reporters in Gulmarg, CM Omar, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said during the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), two individuals have been arrested for sheltering the attackers.

“It is possible that these individuals acted under duress. Although they provided food to the terrorists, it could have been done under coercion. Let the investigation continue, following its conclusion, the chargesheet and other legal proceedings will be presented by the NIA,” CM Omar added.

On Iran-Israel war, the Chief Minister stressed for urgent need for a lasting ceasefire. “The sooner the ceasefire, the better. The conflict lasted for 12 days and caused significant destruction,” he said, expressing hope that the ceasefire would be implemented promptly.

He also highlighted government’s concern for the safety of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in the region. “A major concern for us was bringing back our children who were studying there. At times, planes faced difficulties because the airspace was closed, but today we are hopeful that a large group of our students will return, and after that our evacuation process will be complete,” he said—(KNO)