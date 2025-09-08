No justification for PSA detention of MLA Mehraj Malik: CM Omar Abdullah

Follow us on

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday strongly criticised the detention of Doda legislator Mehraj Din Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), terming it unjustified and a blow to democratic values in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, CM said there was “no justification” for Malik’s detention, asserting that he posed no threat to public safety. “Using this discredited law to detain him is wrong,” Omar said.

He questioned the government’s move, stating that if an elected representative could be booked under the PSA, it would erode people’s trust in the democratic process.

“If the unelected government can use its powers against an elected representative like this, then how does anyone expect the people of J&K to continue to have faith in democracy?” Omar asked.