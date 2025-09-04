No effort being spared to aid flood-hit: LG Sinha

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 03: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the flood situation across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of continuous heavy rainfall that has triggered widespread flooding, displacement, and infrastructure damage across the Union Territory.

The LG spoke with senior officials and was briefed on the rescue and relief operations being carried out by the Army, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and various district administrations.

According to official inputs, residents affected by flooding in Akhnoor were safely evacuated by teams of the BSF, NDRF, and local police. Over 67 villages across Anantnag, Budgam, and Pulwama districts witnessed evacuations, while nomadic families in Pulwama and Shopian have been provided shelter by local authorities.

In Srinagar city, nine emergency relief shelters have been kept ready to respond to any emergency.

The Lieutenant Governor directed officials to take all preventive measures against the outbreak of water-borne diseases, especially in flood-hit areas. He emphasized the urgent need to ensure the supply of essential commodities such as food rations, blankets, medicines, LPG cylinders, and safe drinking water to affected families.

He also instructed for the speedy restoration of power infrastructure wherever disrupted by the weather.

Urging citizens to take all necessary safety precautions, the LG reassured the public that no effort was being spared by the Centre and the UT administration to provide timely assistance.

“The administration is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every citizen affected by the ongoing weather crisis,” he said.

LG Sinha also expressed his condolences to the families affected by the recent tragedy in Kangri, Sunderbani (Rajouri district), where lives were lost due to rain-induced incidents. He extended prayers for the safety and swift recovery of all those impacted by the incessant downpour.