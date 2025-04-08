Top Stories

No discrimination in old age pension benefits : Govt

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Jammu, April 7: The Government has asserted that the employment status of children does not affect the eligibility of elderly citizens for old-age pensions under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) and the Old Age Pension Scheme (OAPS) of the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS).
The response came following an un-starred question raised by BJP legislator Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, seeking clarity on the issue amid public apprehensions over reported denials of pension benefits.
Responding to the query, the Minister in charge of the Social Welfare Department emphasized that pension benefits are sanctioned solely on the basis of prescribed eligibility criteria. These include age, domicile, proof of residence, possession of a valid Aadhaar card, an Aadhaar-linked bank account, and relevant income documents such as a BPL or AAY/PHH ration card. Additionally, applicants must submit an affidavit declaring that they are not receiving any other pension or financial assistance.
Under IGNOAPS, beneficiaries aged 60 years and above are eligible, while under the ISSS, men aged 60 and above and women aged 55 and above qualify for the scheme.
Importantly, the Government reiterated that neither scheme considers the employment status of an applicant’s children as a disqualifying factor.
The Minister also highlighted recent reforms in the ISSS. The scheme’s rules, in place since 1994, were repealed and revised in 2022 after nearly three decades. The new guidelines, issued through Government Order No. 156-JK(SWD) of 2022 dated September 8, 2022, aim to infuse greater objectivity and accountability into the pension disbursement process.
“The government is committed to ensuring that all eligible elderly and economically weaker individuals receive their entitled social welfare benefits, without any discrimination,” the Minister affirmed.

 

You Might Also Like

BOSE Kashmir topper Tabinda Jan wants to become a neurosurgeon

Centre’s zero-tolerance policy towards drugs showing results: HM Amit Shah

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai reviews Ops preparedness at frontline unit near LoC

LG attends B2V4 prog at Garkhal border village in Akhnoor

Govt aims to increase livestock productivity, production in sustainable manner: LG Sinha

Share This Article
Previous Article Preparations underway for Budgam, Nagrota bye-polls
Next Article Reservation in promotions on hold due to SC case: J&K Govt
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Govt to deploy electronic surveillance to safeguard borders: Shah
Top Stories
Mission to eradicate terrorism in J&K still ongoing: Shah
Top Stories
Amit Shah visits residence of slain DySP Humayun
Top Stories
J&K Police will not rest until terrorism is wiped out: DGP
Top Stories