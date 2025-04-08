No discrimination in old age pension benefits : Govt

Jammu, April 7: The Government has asserted that the employment status of children does not affect the eligibility of elderly citizens for old-age pensions under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) and the Old Age Pension Scheme (OAPS) of the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS).

The response came following an un-starred question raised by BJP legislator Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, seeking clarity on the issue amid public apprehensions over reported denials of pension benefits.

Responding to the query, the Minister in charge of the Social Welfare Department emphasized that pension benefits are sanctioned solely on the basis of prescribed eligibility criteria. These include age, domicile, proof of residence, possession of a valid Aadhaar card, an Aadhaar-linked bank account, and relevant income documents such as a BPL or AAY/PHH ration card. Additionally, applicants must submit an affidavit declaring that they are not receiving any other pension or financial assistance.

Under IGNOAPS, beneficiaries aged 60 years and above are eligible, while under the ISSS, men aged 60 and above and women aged 55 and above qualify for the scheme.

Importantly, the Government reiterated that neither scheme considers the employment status of an applicant’s children as a disqualifying factor.

The Minister also highlighted recent reforms in the ISSS. The scheme’s rules, in place since 1994, were repealed and revised in 2022 after nearly three decades. The new guidelines, issued through Government Order No. 156-JK(SWD) of 2022 dated September 8, 2022, aim to infuse greater objectivity and accountability into the pension disbursement process.

“The government is committed to ensuring that all eligible elderly and economically weaker individuals receive their entitled social welfare benefits, without any discrimination,” the Minister affirmed.