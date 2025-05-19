No DGMO talks scheduled: Army

Srinagar, May 18: The Indian Army on Sunday clarified that no talks were scheduled between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, countering media reports that suggested the ceasefire agreement between the two countries would expire on May 18.

Indian Army spokesman said that some media houses are reporting that the Ceasefire between India and Pakistan was ending on Saturday.

“No DGMO talks were scheduled on Sunday. As far as, continuation of break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May are concerned, there is no expiry date to it,” he said.

On May 12, the DGMOs of both nations held crucial talks focused on maintaining peace along the Line of Control (LoC). Both sides agreed to strictly adhere to the commitment of refraining from any firing or aggressive actions.

Discussions also included the possibility of taking immediate steps to reduce troop deployments along the borders and in forward areas.

The DGMO-level talks, originally scheduled for noon, were eventually held later in the evening. The understanding to halt hostilities followed a call initiated by Pakistan’s DGMO to his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

Lt Gen Ghai, addressing a joint press conference said that his Pakistani counterpart had proposed the cessation of hostilities during their Saturday interaction.

“He conveyed that we should cease hostilities, and we agreed in the interest of maintaining peace,” Ghai said.

The moves came days after two military leaders came in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7.

As part of the operation, Indian forces struck nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The offensive was a direct response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

“Justice served”: Indian Army releases video of ‘Op Sindoor’

The Indian Army’s Western Command posted a video of Operation Sindoor on its social media handle X on Sunday. It captioned the clip “Planned, trained & executed,” adding, “Justice served.”

In the video shared by the Army’s Western Command on X, Indian Army personnel are seen in military attire and armed. An army personnel can be heard saying that Operation Sindoor was a lesson for Pakistan, one it had not learned for decades.

“Yeh shuruate Pahalgam aantki hamle se hui, gussa nahi lava tha. Dimaag me bas ek hi baat, abki bar aisa sabak sikhanege ki inki peedhiya yaad rakhegi. (It all began with the Pahalgam terror attack, the rage was like lava. There was only one thought: this time, we will teach such a lesson that their generations will remember).”

The footage then displays visuals of blasts and non-stop firing, with a voiceover stating, “9 May raat ko takriban 9 baje, jis bhi dushman ki post ne yudh viraam ka ulanghan kiya un sabhi poston ko bharatiya sena ne mitti me mila diya. Dushman apni post chhod bhagta nazar aaya. Op sindoor keval ek kaarwahi nahi, Pakistan ke liye woh sabak tha jo usne dashakon se nahi sikha. Jai Hind! (On the night of May 9, around 9 pm, the Indian Army destroyed all enemy posts that violated the ceasefire, forcing the enemy to flee. Operation Sindoor is not just an action, but a lesson for Pakistan that it has not learned for decades).”

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)