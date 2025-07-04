BreakingEducation

No decision yet on Summer Vacation extension: Director Education GN Itoo

Agencies
Director of School Education Kashmir, GN Itoo, has clarified that no decision has been made yet regarding the extension of summer vacations in schools. He urged the public not to pay attention to rumors circulating on social media.

Speaking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Itoo said, “There are still three days left before schools are scheduled to reopen. So far, we have not issued any order, and we cannot say anything definite at this point.

He added that the department will take a decision based on the situation and communicate it officially. “If anything changes, we will inform the public through proper channels,” he said.

Summer vacations in Kashmir schools are currently scheduled to end on July 7.(KNS)

